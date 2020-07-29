Skill Training at GTTC

July 29, 2020

Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department, under Chief Minister’s Kaushalya Karnataka Yojane, is conducting free skill development programme at Government Tool Room and Training Centre (GTTC), Mysuru.

Candidates belonging to all categories, who have passed SSLC, PUC, Diploma and BE (mechanical) will be provided training in turner, miller, grinder, fitter, mechanical assembly, CNC-turning, milling, grinding, CNC programming and designer, mechanical Catia, UG, Pro-E, MCAM, CAD, Solidworks, tool room machinist among others.

Interested candidates can visit www.kaushalkar.com and apply before Aug. 15. Stipend will be provided for SC/ST candidates. On successful completion of training, free job assistance will also be provided. For details, call Ph: 0821-2582750 or Mob: 91416-29598 or 99454-42654.