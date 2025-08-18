Expert Committee set up for Kukkarahalli Lake development
News

Expert Committee set up for Kukkarahalli Lake development

August 18, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP), in collaboration with the University of Mysore, has formed a nine-member Expert Committee to oversee the conservation, management and long-term development of Kukkarahalli Lake, one of Mysuru’s most iconic water bodies.

The University Vice-Chancellor will head the panel. In its second meeting recently, the Committee held a detailed session chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath, where key concerns on the Lake’s future were discussed.

The deliberations focused on critical aspects of lake conservation, sustainable management, and strategic development.

Senior officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru, the Commissioner of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and the Commissioner of Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) participated in                                                                the discussions.

It was decided to hold a comprehensive technical and intellectual dialogue soon, bringing together the Vice-Chancellor, MGP experts and other stakeholders to chart the next phase of action.

During the meeting, the MGP formally submitted the list of Expert Committee members along with a document highlighting the major concerns surrounding the Lake to Prof. Lokanath.

Those present included MGP Founder-Working President Bhamy V. Shenoy, Working President Shobana, legal expert Sudheer, wetland expert U.N. Ravikumar, Committee member Rashmi Koti and MGP Convener D.V. Dayanand Sagar.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching