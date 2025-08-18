Bengaluru-Mysuru Rail Corridor: Automatic signals to boost speed, capacity  

August 18, 2025

Mysuru Division to get Rs. 89.87 crore; tenders floated; project to be completed in 30 months

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru is set to witness a major leap in railway infrastructure with the introduction of an automatic block signalling system on the busy KSR Bengaluru City Junction – Mysuru Junction section.

The South Western Railway (SWR) has taken up this project as part of a larger push to modernise signalling and boost line capacity.

Responding to the sustained surge in demand for both commuter and goods trains in the Bengaluru and Mysuru Divisions, SWR has drawn up six major signalling projects aimed at increasing efficiency and safety.

The Railway Board has sanctioned these works, which together span 639.05 kilometres at a total estimated cost of Rs. 874.12 crore.

The approved routes under the initiative include: Bengaluru City – Mysuru (138.25 km); Bengaluru City-Yeshwanthpur-Yelahanka (17.75 km); Yeshwanthpur-Arsikere (160.65 km); Lottegollahalli-Hosur (63.6 km); Whitefield-Jolarpet (119 km) and Baiyyappanahalli-Penukonda via Channasandra (139.8 km).

These corridors are vital for passenger and freight traffic, connecting Bengaluru to major hubs such as Chennai, Mysuru, Hubballi and Hyderabad.

Mysuru Division project valued at Rs. 89.87 crore

Among these, the automatic signalling system on the Bengaluru-Mysuru corridor has been prioritised. The project is estimated at Rs. 89.87 crore for Mysuru Division alone, with a completion timeline of 30 months.

SWR has already floated tenders for the project, with the bidding process scheduled to close on Aug. 29, 2025.

Once operational, the system will significantly streamline train movements on one of the busiest sections of the zone. Officials expect smoother operations, reduced delays and an increase in the frequency of trains between the two cities.

Boosting capacity, efficiency

According to officials, the automatic signalling system will enable the running of additional trains at shorter intervals by clearing block sections more efficiently. This will allow greater utilisation of fixed assets such as platforms and improve the punctuality of coaching trains.

Currently, certain sections of the network are running beyond 100 percent of their line capacity, leading to saturation. With automatic signalling, both passenger and freight trains can be operated in higher numbers without compromising safety. Moreover, the average speed of trains is expected to rise as block clearance becomes quicker, resulting in faster and smoother journeys.

Railway authorities view the initiative as a pivotal step in modernising the railway network. By ensuring higher safety standards and improved efficiency, the project is expected to support economic growth in the region by facilitating faster freight movement and better connectivity for commuters.

Officials stress that the system will not only benefit passengers but also industries reliant on freight services, making it a game-changer in regional transport. They emphasise that the move will strengthen the network, improve reliability and build a more responsive transportation system capable of meeting future demands.