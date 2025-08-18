Hotelier murdered for seeing jewellery store dacoity

August 18, 2025

Four Police teams formed to nab dacoits

Malavalli: A hotel owner, who saw dacoits fleeing after decamping with gold jewellery from the jewellery store adjacent to his hotel, has been allegedly murdered by the gang of dacoits at Kirugavalu village in the taluk in the early hours of yesterday.

The deceased is Madappa (67), Proprietor of Sri Mahadeshwara Hotel at Kirugavalu village.

Yesterday early morning, a gang of dacoits using gas cutters broke into Mahalakshmi Jewellers and Bankers, looted valuables and were fleeing from the jewellery shop. Madappa, who got up early in the morning, heard noises coming from the adjacent jewellery shop, came outside of his hotel only to see the dacoits fleeing with the booty.

The dacoits, shocked on seeing Madappa looking at them, attacked and strangled him to death to avoid being identified and fled from the spot.

The dacoits not only decamped with gold jewellery and cash, but also took along the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) of the jewellery shop’s CCTV camera.

Mandya Superintendent of Police (SP) Mallikarjun Baladandi, ASPs Thimmaiah and Gangadharaswamy, Dy.SP Krishnappa, Circle Inspector Sridhar, Sub-Inspector Ravikumar and staff visited the spot and collected information.

A case has been registered at Kirugavalu Police Station.

It may be recalled that about a month back, miscreants had snatched a gold chain from a woman about 1 km away from yesterday’s crime spot.

Expressing anger on the Gram Panchayat authorities, villagers said that the Gram Panchayat has installed CCTV cameras on prominent roads in Kirugavalu village but had failed recharge the CCTV cameras resulting in the cameras unable to capture and transmit the movements of the dacoits.

SP Mallikarjun Baladandi, speaking to media persons, said that the dacoity had taken place between 2 am and 3 am and added that the dacoits gained entry into Mahalakshmi Jewellers by cutting open the iron shutter using a gas cutter.

He further said that the dacoits have made away with more than 100 grams gold jewellery and about 1 kg of silver articles.

Continuing, the SP said that Madappa, owner of the adjacent Mahadeshwara Hotel, who had got up at about 2.30 am to open the hotel, saw the dacoits. The dacoits, who were shocked on seeing Madappa looking at them, strangled him to death, the SP added.

Pointing out that the Police had conducted an inspection, summoned dog squad and fingerprint unit to the spot, the SP said that the investigation is being conducted and four Police teams have been formed to trace and nab the dacoits.

The SP said, Mahalakshmi Jewellers and Bankers has been conducting business in the village since many years and there was about 1.5 kgs of jewellery in the locker but the dacoits have left the locker untouched and have only stolen 100 grams gold jewellery — finger rings and ear rings — displayed in the showcase. The SP has expressed confidence of arresting the dacoits soon.