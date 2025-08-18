Former British PM Rishi Sunak’s parents in city
August 18, 2025

August 18, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s parents, Yashvir Sunak and Usha Sunak, who are on a private visit to Mysuru, visited Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt at Krishnamurthypuram in city this morning.

They were accompanied by their daughter-in-law’s father, Infosys Founder-Chairman Emeritus N.R. Narayana Murthy.

Yashvir and Usha couple offered prayers at the Mutt, took part in a special puja and also fed the temple cows with bananas and jaggery.

Speaking to Star of Mysore,  Yashvir Sunak said that while they had visited Mysuru several times earlier, this was their first visit to Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Krishnamurthypuram.

“We have been to Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Mantralaya earlier, and it feels good to visit the Mutt here as well,” he said.

