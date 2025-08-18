President in city on Sept. 1
President in city on Sept. 1

August 18, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: President Droupadi Murmu will be arriving in city on Sept. 1 to participate in the Diamond Jubilee (60th anniversary) celebrations of the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) at Manasagangothri here. This will be the President’s second visit to Mysuru after she inaugurated Dasara on Sept. 26, 2022.

President Murmu will fly from Bengaluru in a special aircraft to reach Mysore Airport and stay overnight in city, said Police Commissioner Seema Latkar.

AIISH Director Dr. M. Pushpavathi too confirmed that official information has been received about President’s participation.

In the wake of the President of India’s visit, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy held a preliminary meeting with officials about security arrangements during the VVIP’s visit.

