Expert in temple architecture shares his observations

March 17, 2025

Mysuru: M.N. Prabhakar, an expert in temple architecture, spoke during the 101st Interaction with Achievers organised by Mysore Art Gallery under its Monthly Achievers Series, at its premises on Ramanuja Road in city yesterday.

Prabhakar, a retired Bank Officer, having a passion for architectural study, shared his observations, stating that, since 1834 there are details related to the temples and their architecture, but there is no accuracy. Aihole and Pattadakallu are described as cradle of temples. The available evidences suggest that, Karnataka was the first to have Kalinga style architecture in temples, as seen in Mahakuta in Bagalkot, before spreading towards Maharashtra and other North Indian States.

There exists a few temples in Begur near Bengaluru which are in rectangular shape called ‘Nagara style of architecture,’ while the Ganga era temples built in Narasamangala, are also in Naga architecture. Likewise, there are temples built in Bhoomika and other styles of architecture in the State.

“The pradakshina patha (the circular path around a temple) in Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar were in common style. When we go to Srirangapatna and Mandya, Kattalu Pradakshina Patha, can be seen in the temples, which is considered as unique in those parts of the State. During Hoysala era, several temples were built using balapada kallu (soapstone), which made sculpting easy, the main reason behind using that variety of the stone in carving. Nowadays, the granite stone is being used instead of soapstone,” said Prabhakar.

Likewise, the temple architecture differs in every parts of the state, including its gopura (tower) and design, said Prabhakar.

He suggested the gathering to read books titled ‘Devalaya Vastu Shilpa’, ‘Devalaya Vastu Deepike’ and another on Somanathapura Temple, published by Prasaranga, the publication wing of University of Mysore (UoM), which shed light on the temples.

Retired lecturer of history Prof. L.N. Swamy was the chief guest. Special invitees were noted gamaki G.S. Padma, retired History Professor Dr. Usharani, Deputy Superintending Epigraphist (Office of the Director of Epigraphy) Dr. S. Nagarajappa and expert in Ancient History and Archaeology Dr. S.N. Shivarudra Swamy.

Mysore Art Gallery Founder-President L. Shivalingappa presided. Gallery Secretary Dr. Jamunarani Mirle and former President of Mysuru District Kannada Sahitya Parishat M. Chandrashekar were present.