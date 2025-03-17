NIE, Mysuru signs MoU with a Taiwan University
NIE, Mysuru signs MoU with a Taiwan University

March 17, 2025

Mysuru: The National Institute of Engineering (NIE), Mysuru, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Formosa University (NFU), Taiwan, marking a significant step toward fostering academic collaboration, research advancements and technological innovation.

The MoU was formally signed by Prof. Hui-Kai Su, Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, NFU, Taiwan, Dr. Rohini Nagapadma, Principal, NIE, Mysuru and Dr. S. Prameshwara, Head of the Electronics and Communication Engineering Department, NIE, Mysuru.

This strategic partnership aims to facilitate student and faculty exchange programmes, promote joint research projects and technological innovations, Encourage collaborative learning opportunities in emerging fields, strengthen industry-academia collaborations on a global scale.

As part of the collaboration, Prof. Hui-Kai Su visited the Department of ECE, NIE, following his keynote session at the ICST conference, organised by the Department of Mechanical Engineering, NIE.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rohini Nagapadma emphasised that the MoU will open new avenues for NIE students and researchers to gain international exposure and expertise.

Dr. S. Parameshwara highlighted that this partnership will enable cutting-edge research in areas such as advanced communication systems, AI and IoT.

This collaboration underscores NIE’s commitment to global engagement and fostering a dynamic learning ecosystem that bridges academia and industry.

