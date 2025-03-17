From Sri Ganapathy Ashram to Srikanteshwaraswamy Sannidhi: Padayatra for healthy world

March 17, 2025

Mysuru: Under the slogan ‘World peace and march towards a healthy world,’ a padayatra was organised from Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram in city this morning to Srikanteshwaraswamy Sannidhi in Nanjangud. With the blessings of Datta Peethadhipati Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji, the padayatra went to Srikanteshwaraswamy Sannidhi under the leadership of Sri Datta Vijayananda Theertha Swamiji.

This special programme was organised to create awareness about walking as the best exercise for human health.