Vairamudi Utsava from Apr. 2

March 17, 2025

Mandya: Vairamudi Utsava at Melukote in Pandavapura taluk will be held from Apr. 2 to 14, said Agriculture and Mandya District Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy.

Presiding over the preparatory meeting at Cauvery auditorium in Zilla Panchayat here yesterday, he instructed the officials to ensure all arrangements were in place prior to commencement of Vairamudi festival.

“Food safety officers must be deputed at the Dasoha Bhavan to check the quality of food and drinking water before being served to devotees. Road works including covering the potholes must be completed at the earliest for smooth flow of traffic,” he said and instructed the Police to deploy adequate personnel at the vehicle parking area.

Melukote MLA Darshan Puttannaiah said drinking water arrangements must made at all points where people gather in large numbers including the parking area, near kalyanis and area surrounding the temple.

He suggested to install boards at vantage points to create awareness about Dasoha Bhavan to the devotees. He also informed the district administration to make arrangements for additional transformers at Melukote temple to ensure sufficient lighting arrangements during the 12-day festival.

Mandya DC Dr. Kumara said that CCTVs at a cost of Rs. 19 lakh would be installed permanently at Melukote for which control room would be set up at Office of Temple Executive Officer.

“Lifeguards will be deployed at kalyanis to keep a watch on devotees coming to take a holy dip. Dressing room for women and sufficient lighting arrangements would be made to ensure safety of devotees,” he added.

MLA P. Ravikumar, ZP CEO K.R. Nandini, SP Mallikarjun Baladandi, Addl. SP B.C. Shivanandamurthy, Pandavapura Assistant Commissioner Srinivas and others were present.