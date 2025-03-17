Mysuru woman dies of heart attack during Ayodhya pilgrimage

March 17, 2025

Mysuru: A woman from Mysuru, who had travelled to Ayodhya and other parts of North India, tragically passed away due to a heart attack in Lucknow.

The deceased has been identified as Vinutha Sudheer Acharya (49), a resident of RMP Quarters, Kuvempunagar, Mysuru.

Vinutha was part of a 70-member travel group led by Thirumalachar Kadambi, a resident of H.D. Kote. The group embarked on the journey from Mysuru on March 12. During the trip, Vinutha experienced health issues and received treatment at a local hospital. Despite this, she continued with the pilgrimage. However, while staying at a lodging facility, she became severely fatigued. She was being taken to a hospital when she suffered a fatal heart attack en route, reports said.

Vinutha is survived by her husband, son and extended family. Her husband was called from Mysuru and her mortal remains were transported to the city on Sunday via a cargo flight. The last rites were performed at the foothills of Chamundi.

Originally from H.D. Kote, Vinutha was the daughter of late Geetha and Ramakrishna. She lived in Mysuru with her husband, Sudheer Acharya, and their son.