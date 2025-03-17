UoM remembers its own historian Dr. S. Srikanta Sastri

March 17, 2025

Mysuru: The Department of Ancient History and Archaeology, University of Mysore (UoM), had organised an “In Memoriam” function for Dr. S. Srikanta Sastri on the eve of his fiftieth death anniversary at B. M. Shri auditorium, Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies (KIKS), Manasagangothri, here on Mar. 14.

Dr. S. Srikanta Sastri (1904 – 1974), a polyglot continued his research work till the last day of his life without any expectation of honours or awards. He taught Indian and Karnataka History to M.A. (Kannada) and M. A. (History) students for 35 years. He was appointed UGC Emeritus Professor from 1960-63.

Releasing Dr. S. Srikanta Sastri’s biography titled “A Life in History,” authored by his son Prof. S. Naganath, UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. N. K. Lokanath mentioned that this was the first programme of its kind organised by the University for a scholar who passed away fifty years ago.

M.L. Varchasvi S.S. Raje Urs, the grandson of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar and Pontiff of Manteswamy Mutt at Kappadi, released the book “The Monarch of Mysore” (originally authored in Kannada by Rajasevasaktha Padma Shri C.K. Venkataramaiah), which has now been translated into English by Prof. S. Naganath. In his speech, he traced the development of educational system in Mysore State during the reign of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar.

The eminent Kannada scholar Dr. T. V. Venkatachala Sastri released the book “Purathatva Shodhane” by Dr. S. Srikanta Sastri (now in its fourth edition). This book happens to be the first book written in Kannada on Archaeology.

Retired English Professor Dr. D.A. Shankar gave an illuminating talk on “The Monarch of Mysore” and spoke about the author Venkataramaiah with whom he had interacted during his college days.

Dr. T. V. Venkatachala Sastri discussed at length the valuable contribution made by Dr. Srikanta Sastri to the field of research in Kannada literature.

Dr. V. Shobha, Head, Department of Ancient History and Archaeology, discussed the historical relevance of “Purathatva Shodhane” and lamented that it has not been updated by any scholar in the last 65 years.

Renowned Veena maestro Vidwan Dr. R. Visweswaran reminisced about his days in Maharaja’s College, Mysuru, as a student of the first batch of Indology – B. A. Honours course. The Founding-Professor of the Department was Dr. Srikanta Sastri, who had framed the course curriculum for Indology students.

Prof. H. S. Harishankar, well- known translator and former faculty member of KIKS, regretted that rewards, honours and institutional recognition did not come to Dr. Srikanta Sastri. Though he was the second person to obtain a D.Litt. degree from University of Mysore, he was made a full-fledged Professor only six months prior to his retirement.

Radhika Sathyaprakash, who rendered the invocation, sang three verses from the composition “Sri Srikanteshwara Shatakam” by Dr. Srikanta Sastri.

Prof. S. Naganath, second son of Dr. Srikanta Sastri, proposed the vote of thanks, on behalf of the family.