Udayagiri violence: City Court cancels banishment order of accused

March 17, 2025

Mysuru: City’s Principal District and Sessions Court has cancelled the banishment order given by the Police to Satish (Panduranga), the accused, who had posted derogatory photo on social media. Satish, a businessman, was earlier arrested and was released after a Court granted him bail.

Following the Udayagiri violence, in which people had pelted stones at Udayagiri Police Station after Satish posted the derogatory photo, the Police had arrested him. Police then urged the Court seeking permission to banish Satish as it would be difficult to maintain law and order situation and Police had issued the banishment order to Satish.

Principal District and Sessions Court Judge Usharani, who took up the case, heard the arguments from both sides and cancelled the banishment order on Saturday afternoon as there was a violation in the procedure of the banishment order.

Satish’s Advocate Bhaskar argued that although no specific person had filed a complaint in this case, the Police registered a suo moto case and had arrested Satish. The Advocate also argued that it is not right on the part of Police to conduct investigation without taking the mobile phone of Satish into their custody.

Satish’s Advocate also told the Court that Satish do not have any criminal cases against him nor he is a rowdy-sheeter and Satish has not gone to jail even once and hence issuing banishment order to Satish was against law.