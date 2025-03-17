Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway: No closure of entry, exit points, clarifies PWD Minister Jarkiholi

March 17, 2025

Mandya: PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi has clarified that the entry and exit points on Mysuru- Bengaluru Highway (NH-275) near Bidadi, Mandya, Pandavapura and Srirangapatna taluks, have not been closed.

He was replying to the pointed questions of MLC Dinesh Gooligowda, at the Legislative Council in Bengaluru on Saturday.

However, Jarkiholi clarified that, following the spate of accidents, the exit of trucks through the by-pass near the Toll Plaza at Thoobinakere has been restricted.

MLC Gooligowda had raised the issue in the Council, asking whether the Govt. was aware of the inconvenience being faced by the public, due to the closure of entry and exit points of Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway at the headquarters of Bidadi, Mandya, Pandavapura and Srirangapatna, without any prior notice.

Responding to the question, PWD Minister said, the Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) proceeding towards Mysuru from Bengaluru, were exiting through the by-pass adjacent to the toll plaza near Thoobinakere. This had resulted in a series of accidents involving the two-wheelers of nearby villages and also the surge in traffic density. The surrounding villagers had staged a protest to ban the movement of heavy motor vehicles through the by-pass road.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had submitted a report, stating that, barring the movement of cars, jeeps and other vehicles, the movement of HMVs through the by-pass of the toll plaza near Thoobinakere has been prohibited, said Jarkiholi.

As per the project agreement, the works related to either side of Expressway have been completed, with the access to service road available from Bengaluru to Mysuru. While travelling from Bengaluru towards Mysuru, there are several entry and exit points; near Wonder La junction at Bidadi; one junction at Ramanagar, two entry and exit points at each of Channapatna, Maddur and Mandya; while the entry point is allowed near Thoobinakere, the exit point is restricted for HMVs, said Jarkiholi.