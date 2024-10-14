Man shoots youth accusing him of illicit affair; arrested

October 14, 2024

Pandavapura: A man allegedly shot a youth with a country-made pistol in an attempted murder over accusations of an illicit relationship with his wife. The incident occurred yesterday morning at Shambhunahalli village, Melukote hobli, near Jakkanahalli Cross, Mandya district.

The injured youth has been identified as 29-year-old Manju of Shambhunahalli, while the accused is 37-year-old Shivaraju, also from the same village.

It is alleged that Manju was involved in an illicit relationship with Shivaraju’s wife. Three years ago, during a confrontation over the same issue, Shivaraju reportedly stabbed Manju with a knife. A compromise meeting was held in the village afterward, and Shivaraju subsequently left for Mumbai.

However, Shivaraju, seeking revenge, devised a plan to eliminate Manju six months ago and allegedly purchased a country-made pistol from Chor Bazar in Mumbai. He returned to the village for Ayudha Puja and on Oct. 13 morning, confronted Manju.

A heated argument ensued, during which Shivaraju drew the pistol and shot at Manju’s head. As Manju ducked, the bullet grazed the right side of his head, causing him to collapse to the ground. Believing he had killed Manju, Shivaraju reportedly discarded the pistol and attempted to flee, but villagers pursued and caught him. They tied him to a pole and alerted the Police about the incident. Upon arrival, the Police took Shivaraju into custody and retrieved the pistol. Injured Manju was admitted to a hospital, where he is reported to be out of danger.

Mandya Superintendent of Police (SP) Mallikarjun Baladandi, along with Addl. SP Thimmaiah, Dy.SP Murali and Sub-Inspector Umesh, visited the scene, conducted a preliminary investigation, registered a case and seized the weapon used in the crime.

“The incident stemmed from an illicit relationship. Shivaraju shot at Manju because he believed Manju was involved with his wife. Three years ago, for the same reason, Shivaraju attempted to murder Manju by stabbing him. After a village meeting resolved the issue, Shivaraju moved to Mumbai, where he plotted to kill Manju and purchased the pistol for Rs. 3 lakh,” said the SP.

“Upon returning to the village for the festival, he attempted to kill Manju with the pistol he brought, but Manju survived. Shivaraju is in custody and the pistol and bullets have been seized. The investigation is ongoing,” he added.