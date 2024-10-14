Mamma Mills adjudged ‘Most Fundable Start-up’
News

Mamma Mills adjudged ‘Most Fundable Start-up’

October 14, 2024

Mysuru: Mamma Mills, a product developed by a Mysuru-based start-up, promoted by Anitha Sadanand, has won the ‘Most Fundable Start-up’ at the Big Tech Show-2024.

Anitha started Mommy Mills Foods Pvt. Ltd. in 2024 and the start-up is being incubated at SJCE-STEP under the stewardship of P. Shiv Shankar, CEO, SJCE-STEP. The start-up is currently focusing on Organic Baby Food Supplements with a Multigrain Health Mix for pregnant and lactating women in the pipeline.

After receiving the Top 1 position at KDEM’s (Karnataka Digital Economy Mission) Beyond Bengaluru, Mysuru – BLUE event, Anitha Sadanand, along with co-founder S. Hamsini appreciated and acknowledged the efforts and contributions made by interns Prathima M. Suresh, Umme Ayman and C. Akshatha, all 3rd year B.Com – Financial Management students at MYCAS College, Mysuru.

Interns Kushal R. Hemdev, Mohammed Ameen, Imaad Hafiz Khan, Suchinth S. Shekar, Diya Patel — students of B.Com Financial Management at  MYCAS College along with B.K. Hemantha Kumar, Founder of NBNB Tech, also made it to the Top 10 at KDEM.

The interns worked on problem discovery, solution framing and implementation. They engaged in business modelling, market research, customer validation and strategic planning, gaining valuable insights into the fundamentals of building a start-up, according to a press release from College Principal G. Ramacharan.

