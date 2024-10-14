Row over vacancies: MRC Steward polls postponed

October 14, 2024

Mysuru: The Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) of Mysore Race Club (MRC) Limited took place at the Club premises in city this morning.

During the meeting, the election of Stewards was postponed to a later date due to objections from the members. Probably, this marks the first time in the illustrious history of the Club, which spans over a century, that elections have been cancelled on the day of the polls.

Sources informed Star of Mysore that MRC Chairman K.M. Chandre Gowda announced an election schedule for three vacant Steward positions. While two posts were vacant, one post became vacant following the passing away of one Steward while still in office.

However, members insisted that elections be held for only two vacant posts, leading to heated exchanges between the Chairman and the members, who claimed that he had made a unilateral decision without consulting them.

Amid the discussion and a noisy atmosphere at the AGM, the Chairman stated that he needed to seek legal advice and requested a 21-day period for this, to which the members agreed. Consequently, the elections for the Stewards were postponed.

MRC Secretary Dr. M.R. Jagannath noted that the AGM proceeded smoothly, and the accounts were approved. “Only the Steward election process has been adjourned. The election process will be re-notified, as this decision was made due to confusion regarding whether there were three or two vacancies. A fresh notification will be issued for the election process,” he explained.

Chairman Chandre Gowda clarified that the election notification was issued for three vacancies in accordance with the Companies Act and that once a notification is issued, it cannot be altered.

“There was no violation of rules in the notification and according to the law, elections must be held for three vacancies. However, due to some members objecting to the three posts and insisting on elections for only two, the AGM decided to cancel the elections. We will seek legal opinion and proceed accordingly,” he added.