Crowds flood Exhibition for fun, food, festive shopping

October 14, 2024

Mysuru: As the city teemed with visitors, the Dasara Exhibition Grounds — Doddakere Maidan — were flooded with crowds, with families and groups arriving in waves throughout the day. Excitement was palpable as people explored every corner of the Exhibition, making the most of the festive atmosphere.

Both Government and private stalls were abuzz with activity as visitors indulged in shopping sprees. Popular selfie spots, including the Grand Panda, the iconic ‘Brand Mysore’ sign, and the flower-adorned gates near the Mysore Palace, attracted large crowds. Food stalls were equally busy, offering a variety of local delicacies, such as Davangere Benne Dosa, other types of dosas, snacks, veg and chicken biryani, and assorted chaats.

After stocking up on essentials, decorative items and children’s toys, visitors gravitated towards the giant Ferris wheels, enjoying the rides with their families.

Announcements over the radio room for lost women, girls and children echoed frequently, as the crowd bustled through the Grounds.

The stunning illumination was a highlight of the evening, with the glowing backdrop drawing visitors for photos and videos. The towering light decorations near the Exhibition Grounds added an extra charm to the event. To ensure safety, an ambulance service was stationed at the grounds, providing medical aid to anyone in need.

Sanitation concerns and plastic waste

Despite the grandeur of the exhibition, cleanliness was a major concern. Overflowing trash bins and plastic waste, including water bottles and plates, were scattered around.

This was particularly concerning given the prior announcement that this year’s Dasara Exhibition would be plastic-free.

Some of the Government stalls, including one by the Social Welfare Department, attracted thousands of visitors. However, many left confused as there was no one available to explain the purpose or offerings of these stalls. While a few stalls appeared impressive from the outside, they were either empty or lacked informative displays inside.

According to Karnataka Exhibition Authority Chairman Ayub Khan, over five lakh visitors attended the exhibition from Oct. 3

to Oct. 13. “On Sunday alone, over one lakh people visited the Exhibition, which is more attractive this year. All stalls are drawing large crowds and food stalls have received excellent reviews. Shops selling household items, furniture, decorative pieces and fabrics are doing roaring business,” he added.