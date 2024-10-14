MUDA 50:50 site scam: Complainant urges Lokayukta to interrogate CM and his wife

October 14, 2024

Mysuru: Social activist Snehamayi Krishna, the complainant in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites scam, has submitted a 25-page document to Mysuru Lokayukta SP T.J. Udesh, urging him to interrogate Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife.

The submission provides key evidence to be gathered and includes a questionnaire for the investigating agency, adding pressure to the ongoing probe.

While the Lokayukta has already questioned B.M. Mallikarjunaswamy (CM’s brother-in-law) and landowner J. Devaraju — Accused Nos. 3 and 4 — Siddaramaiah and his wife B.M. Parvathi (Accused Nos. 1 and 2) are yet to face questioning.

The document also highlights alleged irregularities, including de-notification of land involving Devaraju, which was allegedly facilitated when Siddaramaiah was the Deputy Chief Minister. He pointed out discrepancies in documents submitted to the High Court, accusing the parties involved of concealing key details regarding land ownership and legal procedures.

Snehamayi Krishna questioned why a crucial agreement between Mallikarjunaswamy and Devaraju was not submitted to the Court and why it was accepted despite lacking proper signatures and witnesses.

He also said that D. Dhruvakumar, former MUDA Chairman and Congress leader appointed by Siddaramaiah, decided to grant the land to CM’s wife on a 50:50 basis.

As multiple unlawful actions have been reported in the case, Snehamayi Krishna urged the Lokayukta SP to investigate specific points in the complaint, asserting that if the investigation is conducted based on the writ petition filed by Siddaramaiah in the High Court, the alleged illegalities committed by the CM’s family would be proven.

He also emphasised that this evidence will be crucial in Court if the Lokayukta Police omit significant details from the investigation report. He stated that should any omissions occur, he would challenge them in Court.

The submission further alleges that Siddaramaiah’s son, Dr. Yathindra (former MLA and current MLC), attended a MUDA meeting on Mar. 20, 2021 and said that former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, who recently joined the Congress, may have been welcomed into the party as a reward for facilitating the allocation of 14 sites for Siddaramaiah’s wife.