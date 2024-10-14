City swarmed by visitors a day after Jumboo Savari

October 14, 2024

Excitement lingers as dazzling lights make memorable moments of Dasara festivities

Mysuru: A day after the grand Jumboo Savari, Mysuru city and surrounding attractions remained inundated with tourists and locals alike, with every corner of the city overflowing with people and vehicles.

From early Sunday morning, the roads around the Palace were heavily congested, and by evening, the scene escalated into a virtual sea of humanity. Despite the best efforts of the Police, controlling the crowd proved to be a Herculean task.

Lakhs of tourists who had come to witness the vibrant Dasara festivities were still present in the city, even after the conclusion of the Jumboo Savari on Saturday.

Many visitors, along with their families and friends, delayed their departure, leading to continued crowding across Mysuru’s popular destinations like Mysore Palace, Chamundi Hill and the Zoo. As evening approached, the crowds and traffic near the Palace and Exhibition Grounds had tripled compared to the morning rush.

One of the main attractions was the Palace and city illumination, which drew massive crowds inside and outside. The golden glow of the Palace lighting against the night sky left onlookers mesmerised, with many eagerly capturing the spectacle on their phones and cameras.

A particularly large crowd gathered along Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road in front of the Jayamarthanda Gate, celebrating the dazzling illumination. Despite the imposition of one-way traffic, the streets were so densely packed that vehicles could barely move.

Key areas such as Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle), Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle, Krishnaraja Wadiyar Circle and surrounding roads were swarmed with people, turning the city’s thoroughfares into pedestrian walkways.

The obsession with the Dasara illumination persisted even after the Jumboo Savari had ended, as visitors continued to walk the streets, soaking in the majestic light display.

The crowd’s enthusiasm was palpable as they strolled through Hardinge Circle, Albert Victor Road, Sayyaji Rao Road, JLB Road, B.N. Road and Devaraja Urs Road, admiring the electrifying decorations. The surge in foot traffic and vehicle congestion reached a peak by Sunday evening, even causing delays in the Ambari bus services.

Earlier in the day, more than 1,600 artistes from across the State, who had participated in Jumboo Savari, visited Chamundi Hill Temple before heading back to their hometowns. These performers, who had been staying in various Kalyana Mantapas across Mysuru, left in private vehicles throughout Sunday.

Similarly, Home Guards from different regions, who had been temporarily housed in local private institutions, also began their journey back home. The Police forces deployed from various districts also started to leave the city on Sunday morning.

As tourists and visitors began their return journeys, bus and railway stations were crowded with people heading back to their respective destinations.

Despite the official conclusion of Dasara festivities, the buzz and excitement lingered in Mysuru, with the dazzling illumination and crowds of people of all ages making it a memorable end to the celebrations.