Triple murder at Muzrai Temple rocks Mandya

September 11, 2020

Three priests bludgeoned to death; Hundis looted, coins left behind

CM announces Rs. 5 lakh compensation to families of deceased priests

Mandya: Mandya residents, who are still coming to terms with last week’s double murder at a brick kiln, woke up this morning to the news of a triple murder where three priests of Sri Arkeshwara Swamy Temple were bludgeoned to death late last night.

The Temple, located at Gottalu village of Mandya Taluk, was built before 12th Century during the time of Cholas. Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment (Muzrai) Department manages the Temple. Thieves broke into the Temple late last night and killed the priests before looting the Hundis (offering boxes).

The victims are, Ganesh (55), Prakash (57) and Anand (40), residents of Arkeshwara Nagar. The trio was serving as priests and also as security personnel of the Temple. The thieves, who reportedly broke the doors of the Temple, bludgeoned the three priests inside the Temple premises and made away with the Hundis (offering boxes). The priests were killed as they tried to prevent the robbery.

Their heads were smashed with size stones and it was a gory scene with blood splattered all over. The Hundis were found at a distance from the Temple with coins scattered around them. The thieves had broken the locks of the Hundis and had taken away currency notes, leaving behind coins as they are difficult to carry. The priests were the residents of Car Street at Arkeshwara Nagar. As the Temple is located on the outskirts of Mandya, it made the job of the thieves easy who decamped with the booty.

Hearing the news, CM Yediyurappa announced a compensation of Rs. 5 lakh for the next of kin of each of three priests. Mandya District Minister K.C. Narayanagowda, MP Sumalatha and MLA Srinivas visited the spot and collected information.

sp K. Parashuram, Additional SP Dhananjay, Dy.SP Naveen and other Police officials visited the spot. Fingerprint experts and Dog Squad were also summoned to the spot. Mandya (East) Police, who have suspected the involvement of professional temple robbers, have registered a case and are investigating in all angles.

It may be recalled that two workers of a brick kiln were murdered in Mandya while they were sleeping on the night of Sept. 3. The Police have now cracked the murder case and have arrested one accused, who was also a brick kiln worker.