Be vigilant about COVID during Dasara: CM tells Mysuru DC

September 11, 2020

Bengaluru: Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa yesterday directed Deputy Commissioners of all districts to step-up COVID-19 testing centres in their respective districts while assuring them all kinds of assistance, including strengthening the logistic supports in fighting the pandemic.

Addressing Deputy Commissioners, Chief Executive Officers and Superintendents of Police of districts via video-conference, the CM assured them that appropriate number of doctors and other paramedical staff will be appointed to fight the pandemic.

The Mysuru DC was asked to take all precautions following the possibility of spurt in cases during Dasara festival next month. The CM said that already the State Government had decided to celebrate this year’s Mysuru Dasara in a simple manner. But thousands of tourists from the neighbouring States and districts are expected to arrive in Mysuru during the festival. The number of COVID cases may rise sharply if Mysuru District Administration failed to take preventive steps, he opined.

“Despite restricting the Jumboo Savari within the Mysore Palace premises, it is not possible to prevent people and tourists from visiting the city. The District Administration must step up COVID-19 tests and increase facilities at hospitals. You must celebrate Dasara as decided by the State Government by giving priority to social distancing, cleanliness and more importantly keeping an eye on tourists,” the CM said.

Suggesting the strengthening the booth-level task forces in rural areas, the CM said, “There is a dire need to identify COVID-19 hotspots to contain the pandemic.” He also directed the DCs to take measures to hold a house-to-house survey to contain the spread of the virus and to also isolate the primary contacts.

Expressing concern over the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the State, the CM instructed the DCs to ensure that enough number of hospital beds are available for treatment at all times.

Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar, Kannada and Culture and Tourism Minister C.T. Ravi, Urban Development Minister Bhairathi Basavaraj, Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai, Ports and Fisheries Minister Kota Srinivasa Poojari, Chief Secretary T.M. Vijaybhaskar and the CM’s Additional Chief Secretary Dr. E.V. Ramana Reddy were present.