‘Explore Karnataka Historic Drive 2024’: Vintage car catches fire

November 19, 2024

Rally to arrive in Mysuru tomorrow

Mysuru: The 1,100-kilometre vintage car rally, ‘Explore Karnataka Historic Drive 2024,’ which commenced in Bengaluru on Nov. 15 and includes stops in Hampi, Chikkamagalur, Kodagu and Mysuru, reached Kodagu yesterday (Nov. 18) and is set to arrive in Mysuru on Nov. 20.

On the morning of Nov. 17, one of the rally’s over 40 participating cars caught fire near Rayarakere in Hampi. The incident occurred as the convoy, which included 20 international cars, was en route to Chikkamagalur. Fortunately, no injuries were reported and the occupants remained unharmed.

The car, originating from Belgium, was one of the 20 Indian cars that visited notable sites such as Hampi, Anjanadri and Tungabhadra dam. Despite the tense moments caused by the accident, the rally proceeded without further issues. The vehicle was completely destroyed in the fire. The rally is being organised by the Federation of Historic Vehicles of India (FHVI) in collaboration with the Karnataka Tourism Department and Destination Rally.

One of the organisers informed Star of Mysore that the accident occurred when the vehicle’s petrol tube became detached and burst while navigating bad roads. “You know the plight of roads in Karnataka. They are filled with crater-like potholes. Fortunately, the car’s occupants and onlookers admiring the convoy’s beauty were safe,” the organiser said.