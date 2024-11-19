MUDA scam: ED grills CM’s brother-in-law for five hours

November 19, 2024

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law B.M. Mallikarjunaswamy was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths for five hours yesterday in connection with MUDA site allotment scam.

Mallikarjunaswamy, the third accused in the case, appeared at the ED Office in Shanthinagar, Bengaluru, at 2 pm and remained there until 7 pm.

Sources revealed that he submitted several documents during the interrogation, arguing that the purchase and subsequent gifting of the land to his sister, B.M. Parvathi (Siddaramaiah’s wife), were legitimate. However, Mallikarjunaswamy declined to address the media after the session.

The ED’s investigation stems from a complaint filed by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna. As part of the probe, the ED had earlier interrogated several individuals, including former Mysuru Deputy Commissioner and current Raichur MP G. Kumar Naik, former MUDA Chairman K. Marigowda, and then MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh.

Sources said Mallikarjunaswamy was questioned on critical aspects, such as the timeline of the land transaction and its conversion. The 3.16-acre land in Mysuru’s Kesare area, under Survey Number 464, was reportedly purchased from J. Devaraju on Aug. 25, 2004. Following its conversion from agricultural to non-agricultural use, Mallikarjunaswamy gifted the land to Parvathi on Oct. 6, 2010.

In 2014, Mallikarjunaswamy submitted multiple applications to MUDA, seeking compensation for the land, which was developed without following proper land acquisition procedures. On Dec. 12 same year, MUDA Commissioner Dr. Natesh allocated 14 alternative sites to Parvathi in the upscale Vijayanagar Third and Fourth Stages under the controversial 50:50 ratio scheme.

The CM faces allegations of irregularities in these allotments. The FIR filed by Mysuru Lokayukta Police on Sept. 27, under the direction of a Special Court, names Siddaramaiah, Parvathi, Mallikarjunaswamy, Devaraju, and others. Subsequently, on Sept. 30, the ED filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), initiating its investigation.

In October, the ED conducted searches at the MUDA Office in Mysuru and several other locations, including Bengaluru. On Nov. 6, Siddaramaiah appeared before Mysuru Lokayukta Police in response to a summons for questioning.

The ED has now recorded Mallikarjunaswamy’s statement about land purchase and reports suggest that notices may soon be issued to both the CM and his wife to appear for questioning.