KR MLA T.S. Srivatsa’s new office ‘Kartavya Bhavan’ inaugurated

November 19, 2024

‘CBI likely to take over investigation into MUDA scam forcing CM to resign’

Mysuru: In order to provide a much better public service, the office of Krishnaraja (KR) BJP MLA T.S. Srivatsa has been shifted to MCC Zonal Office No. 1 located behind Srikantha School on Shankar Mutt Road. Earlier, the MLA’s office functioned from the MCC Main Office on Sayyaji Rao Road.

The MLA has named his new office as ‘Kartavya Bhavan.’

Speaking to press persons on the occasion, MLA Srivatsa said that the CBI is likely to take over the investigation into the multi-thousand crore MUDA alternative sites scam, when CM Siddaramaiah will be forced to resign.

Maintaining that many files related to the scam have gone missing from MUDA, Srivatsa said that the whitener used copy pertaining to the allotment of 14 sites to the CM’s wife, Parvathi, and other files related to the scam are in the CM’s Office (CMO).

Pointing out that he would take up the issue of missing files at the next MUDA General Meeting to take place on Nov. 30, he said that it is shameful that cases are being filed against the complainant itself, which explains the ruling Congress party’s revengeful politics.

Alleging that no action has been taken as yet against the two former MUDA Commissioners who have been accused of rampant irregularities and corruption, he said that the ED has already questioned the two officials in connection with the MUDA Scam. “The CBI may begin investigation in the coming days. CM Siddaramaiah must have to quit if the CBI questions him,” he said.

Referring to the 40 percent Commission charges by the Congress against the BJP when it (BJP) was in power, Srivatsa said that the BJP then ignored the charges and gave the Congress an ammunition to take on the BJP. Now that the Lokayukta has given a clean chit to the previous BJP Government on the Commission charges, the Congress party’s bubble of lies has been burst.

Maintaining that the BJP could have retained power had it effectively countered the Congress in the 2023 Assembly polls, he said that the BJP’s neglect cost the party dear as it could win only 66 seats while the Congress romped home with 136 seats.

Strongly condemning Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan’s racist slur against Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Srivatsa urged the CM to drop Zameer from the Cabinet as he was an irresponsible Minister who had made cheap remarks against the Union Minister.

Yadugiri Yathiraja Shakha Mutt blessed the MLA. The Mutt Chief K.R. Yoganarasimhan (Murali Iyengar), Veeraraghavan, Ramanuja Co-operative Society President HVLN Achar, Director Srinivas Prasad, T.S. Arun and others were present.

Earlier, the city’s Agasthya Co-operative Society presented a portrait of Lord Srinivasa to the office. Society President M.D.Gopinath, Vice-President M.N. Sowmya, Treasurer K. Nagaraj, Secretary (in-charge) N. Veena, Directors C.V. Parthasarathy, H.S. Prashant Tatachar, M.R. Balakrishna, H.P. Chetan, N. Phaniraj, Vikram Iyengar, P. Mahima, N. Nagashri, K.N. Arun, Shivarudrappa, S. Rajamma, M.P. Shashwathi Nayak and others were present.

Also, former Mayor Sandesh Swamy, NR Constituency BJP President Smart Manjunath, former President Bhanu Prakash, BJP leaders Jayaprakash (JP), Arun Kumar, Prashanth Gowda and Mahendra greeted Srivatsa on the occasion.