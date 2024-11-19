Leopard tries to drag away woman’s body after fatal attack

November 19, 2024

Nelamangala: A leopard, which had killed a woman, tried to take away the body even when people were guarding the body.

The incident took place near Kambalu Gollarahatti village, close to Dabaspet in Nelamangala taluk of Bengaluru Rural district, on Nov. 17 night.

The woman, who was killed by the leopard, is Kariyamma (45) of Gollarahatti village.

The leopard, which had killed Kariyamma, had eaten away the head leaving behind the body, which was found by the villagers who informed the Forest Department officials.

The Forest officials, along with the Police, inspected the spot and fearing that the leopard may attack again, a team of Forest personnel including the ACF, DCF and Leopard Task Force team, began preparing to trap the leopard.

On Nov. 17 night, those guarding the woman’s body by burning twigs and firewood nearby were in for a shock when the leopard suddenly appeared before them. The leopard, in the presence of Police, Forest staff and villagers, pounced on the woman’s body and tried to drag it away but was chased away using sticks, stones and torchlight by those present at the spot. Shocked villagers have expressed their anger on Forest Department.