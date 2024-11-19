BJP will get clean chit in Covid case too: Union Minister Somanna

November 19, 2024

Bengaluru: Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna has exuded confidence that the BJP will get a clean chit in Covid-19 related alleged irregularities too, like how the party emerged unscathed from the allegations of 40% commission.

Answering to media queries over the recent decision of the Cabinet to hand over probe into Covid scam to a Special Investigation Team (SIT), Somanna asked the media persons, over the how the bubble of 40% commission charge was blown out.

“Such developments shouldn’t have occurred during the tenure of CM Siddaramaiah. If anybody has committed any fault, they will have to pay back for sure,” he said, mincing no words.

To a query on the results of three Assembly by-polls of the State that is awaited, Somanna predicted the victory of BJP candidate in Shiggaon, NDA candidate in Channapatna, while the chances of winning for BJP in Sandur is in the ratio of 50:50.

He termed the recent decision of the State Government to transfer ineligible Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards to Above Party Line (APL) category as unfair.

Somanna advised Mandya Congress MLA Ganiga Ravi, the first timer, to learn the nuances of a legislator, rather than levelling baseless allegations of BJP making a bid to lure Congress MLAs with Rs. 100 crore.