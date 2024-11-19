MUDA site scam ignites banter between Siddaramaiah and Somanna

November 19, 2024

Bengaluru: Union Minister V. Somanna told Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that he had committed a mistake in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites scam by not going by his suggestion to return the sites earlier.

At an award distribution programme in Bengaluru yesterday, Siddaramaiah and Somanna unexpectedly came face-to-face. During this encounter, they discussed the ongoing MUDA site controversy.

Somanna remarked to Siddaramaiah, “If you had returned that site back then, none of this would have happened.” He argued that the controversy could have been avoided if Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, had surrendered the 14 sites allotted to her much earlier.

Somanna continued, saying, “I speak directly to Siddaramaiah, no matter what. I’m not someone who schemes behind people’s backs like others. If you had listened to me, this wouldn’t have happened.”

Continuing, Somanna added, “It’s a small issue. If it had been resolved back then, things would have been fine. Had it been sorted earlier, it would have been much more high-class now. Why did you make statements in the Assembly saying this many crores or that many crores? Did we ask you to say that? Was I even in the Assembly for this? Instead of surrendering, you spoke about the value of the sites in terms of crores of rupees.”

While clasping Siddaramaiah’s hands, Somanna also offered some other subtle advice. However, Siddaramaiah, in a firm, reprimanding, yet affectionate tone, retorted, “Hey, don’t talk nonsense without knowing the facts. It’s not like that, listen to me. As per the Land Grabbing Act, there was an issue in the process through MUDA,” he explained.

Meanwhile, when the media surrounded them, the conversation came to an abrupt halt. Allegations have surfaced against Siddaramaiah in the MUDA scandal, leading to a case being filed with the Lokayukta. Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also registered a case against Siddaramaiah.

Siddaramaiah has already appeared before the Lokayukta for an inquiry. The case has become a topic of national discussion. Parvathi has now returned the 14 sites to MUDA.

The incident paints an unusual picture of political rivals engaging in personal exchanges that hint at camaraderie beyond party lines. Though fierce opponents in party politics, personal relationships among politicians often transcends party lines.

However, scandals, allegations and accusations trouble only ordinary citizens. But for politicians, such issues seem to pass with little consequence. Beyond party affiliations, they receive support and advice freely, with opportunities for escape are always open to them. After all, aren’t politicians, regardless of their party, just fish swimming in the same pond?