Mysuru Railway Division achieves milestone in freight operations

November 19, 2024

Mysuru: In a significant achievement, the Mysuru Division of South Western Railway (SWR) has successfully loaded Toyota cars onto a newly modified goods (NMG) rake from Nanjangud Town (NTW) to Farukhnagar (FN). This marks the first time the division has undertaken such an operation.

Under the leadership of Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shilpi Agarwal, the Business Development Unit (BDU) has made remarkable progress.

A total of 100 Toyota cars were loaded onto 25 NMG wagons, covering a distance of 2,521 km and generating freight earnings of Rs. 21.6 lakh per rake. This initiative also establishes a new origin-destination pair for the division, broadening its logistical reach and capabilities.

The successful loading of cars into NMG rakes highlights Mysuru Railway Division’s commitment to building stronger business partnerships, increasing freight revenue, expanding origin-destination pairs and enhancing operational efficiency.

“This achievement showcases our division’s commitment to business growth and customer satisfaction. We look forward to continuing our efforts in developing innovative logistics solutions,” said Shilpi Agarwal.  The loading was attended by Malliga, Assistant Operations Manager (AOM) and Kishore, Logistics Partner from Toyota Logistics India.

