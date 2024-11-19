Complaint filed by KPCC Spokesperson: Snehamayi Krishna appears before Police for inquiry

November 19, 2024

‘Attempt to stifle my fight against corruption; will take legal recourse in Court’

Mysuru: Following a notice from the Devaraja Police Station, RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna, the complainant in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land case, appeared before the Police for an inquiry yesterday.

The notice was issued in response to a complaint lodged by KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana, who accused Krishna of making ‘false’ and ‘baseless’ allegations against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Lakshmana claimed that Krishna’s accusations were defamatory and aimed at misleading the public regarding the MUDA case, seeking action against the activist.

After the Police inquiry, Krishna told reporters he had filed a counter-complaint against Lakshmana with the Devaraja Police.

Krishna alleged that the complaint against him was an illegal attempt to stifle his fight against corruption. Refusing to be intimidated, he vowed to continue his struggle and criticised the Police for not acting on his complaints against Lakshmana and others.

He accused the Police of being influenced by the State Government and Siddaramaiah’s followers and that is why they are not taking action against Lakshmana and others.

Expressing doubts about receiving justice from the Police, Krishna revealed plans to take legal recourse by filing a case in Court. He added that his supporters were prepared to protest against the alleged conspiracy by Congress leaders but said he had urged them to avoid creating a tense situation. Krishna emphasised his commitment to pursue justice through legal means.