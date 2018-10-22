Export of Mysore Silk Sarees to be explored: Minister

Mysuru: Minister for Tourism S.R. Mahesh has opined that there was a great demand across the nation for Mysore Silk Sarees and added that if an international market is created for the product, the industry can be expanded phenomenally.

He was discussing with the Union Minister for Commerce Suresh Prabhu who was in city to witness the Dasara Procession.

Mahesh sought the co-operation of the Union Minister in exporting Mysore Silk Sarees and Suresh Prabhu assured to do the needful. Mahesh also suggested that Dasara should be made a national festival for expanding the base of celebration.

Referring to the recent rain havoc, Mahesh said that coffee and tobacco crops have been damaged resulting in huge loss to the farmers. He sought a good relief from the centre and Suresh Prabhu assured to do the best to help the farmers.