Mysuru: This will be the last Dasara for Mahout Mahadev, who is set to retire in the next six months.

Mahadev has been working with Forest Department since 22 years. Currently, he is taking care of Dasara elephant Chaitra as its Mahout for the last six years. He has been staying along with his family members at elephant camp at Bandipur Campus Quarters.

Chaitra, considered to be soft natured elephant, took part in the world famous Jamboo Savari procession that culminated three days back in the city.

Chaitra was the daughter of Ganga Elephant. So far, Chaitra has given birth to 12 calves.

Mahout Mahadev has taken care for the growth of all the 12 calves of Chaitra.

Chaitra was supposed to participate as Kumki elephant two years back, but she was dropped to take part in Dasara festivities for last two years as she had delivered and taking care of her calf.

She participated in this year’s Dasara after a gap of two years. She was initially afraid of canon sound and yet took part in the famous Elephant march during the Vijayadashami procession.