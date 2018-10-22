Bengaluru Serial Bomb Blast Case: Accused taken to Kannur in Kerala via Virajpet

Madikeri: A suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant, who was named as a conspirator in the Bengaluru serial bomb blast case, was taken to Kannur in Kerala via Virajpet for investigation by the CCB Police yesterday.

The suspect, 43-year-old Salim, was brought to Virajpet from Bengaluru amid tight Police security on Saturday night. He was confined in the Virajpet lock-up of the Police Station and only authorised personnel were allowed to go near the Police Station.

Salim, who was identified with LeT in Kannur, Kerala, is known to be the mastermind behind the Bengaluru serial bomb blasts which took place in 2008 and is also accused of supplying materials for the blast. He was a resident of Pinarayi village, where he was arrested last Wednesday by the CCB. He was later produced before the Court in Bengaluru and was remanded in Police custody.

The plot for the bomb blast was hatched under the guidance of Syed Madani. After the arrest of Nasir, the key conspirator, Salim had escaped to Saudi Arabia, before returning to Kerala a few months ago. He had travelled to Kerala via Virajpet. Salim is also accused in a robbery case in Kerala and in the murder of a youth in Kootuparambu.

Salim was quizzed over the last 10 days at various locations in Bengaluru and has been taken to Kannur, his native place.

According to the charges, Salim had stolen explosives from a shop, travelled to Bengaluru from Kannur, handed over the explosives to the teams there and had returned back. The next day, eight serial bomb blasts rocked Bengaluru.

According to CCB Police, Salim had accepted that he used to visit Kerala via Virajpet frequently. Salim faces charges of training terrorists to use weapons at Hosathota near Madapur in Kodagu and also at four places in the forest area at Pinarayi in Kerala.

CCB DCP Subramanya, who played the key role in nabbing Salim, brought him to Virajpet on Saturday night amidst tight security from the Central Reserve Police. He was accompanied by ACP Mohan Kumar and others Police personnel.