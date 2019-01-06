Failure of visions

Sir,

This has reference to the ‘Over a cup of evening tea’ by Dr. K. Javeed Nayeem (Star of Mysore dated Nov. 2, 2018) under the title ‘A vision revisited, after a full 10 years!’

I join hands with the author in wishing that the vision of Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev’s prediction of a bright and powerful future that awaits India come true. This would be a positive approach to solve the existing undemocratic behaviour of our politicians and maladministration of our administrators who boast of their qualifications, but behave like uneducated and uncivilised dictators.

For example, elected MLAs and MPs are given a whip to vote for whatever may be the proposals put by the party high command. Is it democratic? Elected representatives have to behave like slaves of course as the authority says, many of the elected leaders are of mediocre calibre and get elected by force by controlling voters in villages and towns. The voters are unable to understand the hypocrisy and dishonesty of the powerful leaders.

The existing situation is progress in economy in certain sectors without spiritualism. Love, honesty and sincerity are the main components of spiritual approach. It is enough if these three facts are followed in day-to-day affairs. Pages after pages can be written on spiritualism. But they are of no use for a common man who has a great responsibility of voting the representatives.

Binding of spirituality with economics or any other field of activities by man is essential to achieve meaningful progress. Spirituality is neglected, even criticised in the name of being scientific. These wrongly educated leaders and administrators forget the basic principles required to attain real progress. The result is that the vision fails.

It is desirable to have a bright vision, but one has to work hard for it and carry the mob by educating them properly. Of course it is difficult to educate the ill-educated and arrogant rulers. May God help us !

– Dr. M.C. Subba Ramu, Siddarthanagar, 20.12.2018

