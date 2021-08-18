Fake MCC Health Inspector arrested for collecting license fee from traders

August 18, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Zone-5 officials have caught a man, who was posing as the MCC Health Inspector and collecting Trade License fee from traders and have handed him over to the Police.

The arrested fake Health Inspector is V. Karthik, a resident of Sewage Farm Road in Vidyaranyapuram here.

A MBA Graduate, Karthik, who was working at a private bank, had got a fake MCC Health Inspector identity card made and was collecting Trade License fee from traders in and around Hebbal.

But when real senior Health Inspector of MCC Zone-5 T.M. Dhananjaya Gowda went to collect Trade License renewal fee from traders, he was informed that Karthik had already collected the fee for the license renewal.

Dhananjaya Gowda, who came to know that Karthik was collecting money from traders since a month, formed a team to trace the fake MCC Health Inspector and yesterday afternoon, when Karthik came to Sparkle Mysore Gift Shop on the road leading from Surya Bakery Circle to Abhishek Circle and asked the shopkeeper for Trade License renewal fee, the MCC officials, who raided the spot, caught Karthik red handed and handed him over to the Police.

Based on the complaint from Dhananjaya Gowda, Hebbal Police, who have registered a case, are investigating. Shailesh of MCC Zone-5 office and staff took part in the operation.