Series of service activities by Lions Club of Mysore West
Series of service activities by Lions Club of Mysore West

August 18, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Lions Club of Mysore West carried out a series of service activities to mark the visit of Ln. Prabha Murthy, the first lady District Governor of this Lions District, at an event at Lions Sevaniketan School in Gokulam.

Work books were distributed to students of 28 rural Government Schools to make online classes easier; One laptop was given to a Post-Graduate student of economically weaker section; Under the women empowerment programme, 36 electric sewing machines were given to ladies who were until now using mechanical machines; Under menstrual hygiene programme, 21,000 sanitary pads were distributed to rural economically weaker section ladies; Masks were distributed to rural Government School students.

