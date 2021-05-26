‘False positive’ and ‘false negative’ COVID tests !

May 26, 2021

Sir,

This is in response to the question raised by Prof. B.S. Shankara of Ramakrishnanagar with regard to duration of RT-PCR testing (SOM dated May 22). Just as there are cases of ‘false positive’ there is also the possibility of ‘false negative.’

During the first wave of the pandemic, I was running a fever and went to a designated Private Hospital for RT-PCR test which resulted in a negative report.

I went home happy but as days went by I realised the negative result was wrong. I developed all the symptoms of a Covid-19 influenza. I self- medicated, luckily at that time the COVID was not as severe as it is now. I got cured.

I am running 70 years of age and in March I got my 1st dose of Covshield vaccine and in April took the second dose.

My suggestion for people is, not to be satisfied with a negative report. If you are running a fever or loss of taste, get yourself tested again but this time at a different testing centre.

To answer the above correspondent’s question, there is no recommended duration for a test certificate (positive or negative). If positive you will have to commence treatment immediately. If you are travelling your test certificate is valid for 72 hours, but I think it has been reduced to 48 hours now. That being said, if the travel did not occur within 48 hours (that has to be confirmed by the airline or travel operator if that is for start or journey or at destination) the test has to be redone.

The test certificate only confirms you have or do not have Covid-19 on the day of test and does not guarantee you will not get Covid for ‘x’ number of days. But most authorities set a validity as per their medical experts.

– George Rego, Mysuru, 23.5.2021

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]