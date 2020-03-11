“Family politics is a threat to democracy”

March 11, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: Dynastic politics is harmful for a democracy, opined CM’s Media Advisor Mahadev Prakash.

He was interacting with the students on the topic ‘Where is Indian Politics heading towards?’ organised by the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at Maharaja’s College recently.

He further said that a common man can hardly compete and win in the elections against an influential person and changing this scenario by prioritising the common man is the need of the hour.

Regretting that the present political system has become a puppet in the hands of the capitalists, he called upon the students to be responsible journalists and thrive for the betterment of the society.

College Principal Prof. Anita Vimla Braggs, Administrative Officer Dr. G.H. Nagaraj, Journalism HoD Dr. Pramila B. Kunnur, Faculties Shwetha M. Hans and Dr. Gopala and Journalism staff and students of various Colleges were present.

