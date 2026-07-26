News

Farmer immolates self over agri loan

July 26, 2026

Mysuru: Depressed over non repayment of the loan he had taken for agricultural purpose, a farmer ended his life by setting himself on fire in city on July 18.

The deceased farmer is P. Shivakumar (35), a native of Kaniyanahundi village, Hampapura Hobli in H.D. Kote taluk.

On June 18 afternoon, Shivakumar, reportedly poured petrol and set himself on fire at a vacant space behind a hotel on Bogadi Ring Road.

Passersby who heard him screaming due to severe burns, admitted him to K.R. Hospital where he succumbed to burns on June 19 morning.

Shivakumar’s wife Chethana, in her complaint has stated that her husband had taken a loan for agriculture purpose but was unable to repay it. Depressed over this he attempted to commit suicide and later succumbed to injuries.

Based on the complaint, Saraswathipuram Police have registered a case.

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