Farmers demand release of water to canals

July 14, 2026

Mandya: Demanding release of water to canals for agricultural purpose as crops were withering, various farmer organisations, including Mandya District Raitha Hitharakshana Samithi and Rajya Raitha Sangha, staged separate protests at Mandya and Maddur yesterday.

The protesters demanded the State Government to drop the Bengaluru drinking water supply 6th Stage project and release water to canals.

Leaders of Raitha Hitharakshana Samithi picketed the DC Office and staged a protest.

Meanwhile, various farmer organisations blocked the Mysuru-Bengaluru Road at Jayachamarajendra Circle in Mandya and also blocked the road at Hosa Koppa Circle in Maddur and staged protests.

The protesters said that though there was 92 ft. of water in KRS Dam, the Government was playing with the lives of farmers by not releasing water to standing crops. The protesters warned of intensifying their protest if water is not released immediately.

Mandya District Raitha Hitharakshana Samithi Organising Secretary Sunanda Jayaram, Kannada Sene District President Manjunath, farmer leader Chandrashekar, Raitha Sangha Taluk President H.S. Prabhulingu, Keelaghatta Nanjundaiah, Prakash, Annuru Mahendra and others took part in the protest.

Release of water to canals from KRS Dam to be decided tomorrow: CM

The decision to release water from KRS Dam to canal for standing crops will be decided tomorrow (July 15), said Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, following a request from the Mandya MLA.

Speaking to media persons after meeting the elected representatives, the Chief Minister said that the Cauvery Water Management Authority meeting will be held on July 15 at New Delhi.

“I will be personally attending the meeting and will take up the issue of the farmers’ demand and also about drinking water needs. I will also reply to the questions put forth by the Tamil Nadu Government. Based on the decision taken at the meeting, a decision to release water to canals will be taken in the evening,” CM Shivakumar said.