Farmers stage protest against high-tension power line

December 30, 2019

Mysuru: Claiming that the Hiriyur-Mysuru 440 KV high tension power line being drawn upon fertile lands in villages coming under Yelwal Hobli has sounded a death knell for the farming community, over a hundred farmers under the banner of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene (KRRS) staged a demonstration in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office here this morning.

Alleging that the Power Grid Corporation of India had started drawing the power line with the erection of towers on fertile lands in Yelwal Hobli, the farmers said that thousands of acres of fertile land will be lost in Yachegowdanahalli, Hoskote, Doddegowdanakoppalu, Kollur-Naganahalli, Anandur, Chikkanahalli, Meghalapura, Undawadi and Maidanahalli coming under Yelwal Hobli. The destruction of fertile lands meant a great loss of food production and also loss of livelihood of thousands of farmers, they said.

Accusing the Government of invoking a Telegraph Act of the British era to draw the power line without thinking about its adverse effects, the farmers argued that the power line was not only unscientific but a dangerous one. Charging the authorities of acting at the behest of real-estate mafia, they urged the Government to find an alternative route that is much safer and non-destructive and thus save the livelihood of the agrarian community.

Strongly condemning the Union Government’s decision to invite Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro as the Republic Day celebration guest at New Delhi, the protesters wanted the Government to withdraw the invitation to the Brazil President as he is against the interest of the farmers.

Accusing Bolsonaro of ignoring the farmers in Brazil and indulging in rampant corruption, they urged the Government not to invite him as Republic Day guest. They also warned of staging a massive demonstration if the invitation to Bolsonaro is not withdrawn.

KRRS Office-bearers Badagalapura Nagendra, Ashwathnarayan Raje Urs, Lokesh Raje Urs, Marankaiah, Hoskote Basavaraj, Anandur Prabhakar and others took part.

