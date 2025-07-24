Farmers stage protest in front of KIADB office
July 24, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru:  Alleging that the State Government has come forward for acquisition of agricultural and gomala lands for establishment of an Industrial Township in Srirangapatna, farmers staged a protest in front of Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) office on KRS Road on Tuesday.

“The KIADB has initiated the process for acquisition of 48 acres of agricultural land and about 70 acres of gomala land near Beechanakuppe village in Srirangapatna taluk for establishment of an Industrial Township,” the protesters alleged.

Stating that they were entirely dependent on agriculture for their livelihood, the farmers urged the KIADB authorities to drop land acquisition in the better interests of farmers. Claiming that the Govt. was acquiring land for the benefit of Corporate and Capitalists, they maintained that the Govt. was eager to handover the land to them.

Urging the Government and the KIADB to drop acquisition plans, they warned of intensifying their stir in front of the KIADB office, if the authorities fail to respond to their plea.

KIADB, Mysuru Special Land Acquisition Officer (SLAO) Venkataraju, who spoke after receiving a memorandum from the farmers, said that several  farmers are willing to part with their land, while some others are opposing acquisition. However, the matter will be forwarded to the Government, he said.

Farmer leaders Nanjundegowda, Puttamaadu and others were present during the protest.

