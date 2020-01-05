Feb.29 deadline for ration card beneficiaries to register biometric fingerprints

January 5, 2020

Mysuru: Ration Card holders, who fail to register their biometric fingerprints before February, will not get their entitled rations at Fair Price Shops from March this year.

The Government in a circular, had asked all those whose names find mention in their family ration card to register their biometric fingerprints under e-KYC by December last. But as glitches surfaced in the Food and Civil Supplies Department website, the Government extended the deadline to end of February this year.

Accordingly, if the Ration Card holders fail to get the biometrics done under e-KYC before Feb.29, then they will lose their entitlement to ration at Fair Price Shops, according to the Department officials.

There are about 7.3 lakh APL and BPL Card holders in Mysuru city and district. The Department in a bid to identify genuine beneficiaries, introduced the biometric system, as per which all members in the family of a Ration Card holder are required to register their biometric fingerprint under e-KYC.

As the deadline for biometric is fast approaching, the Ration Card holders are rushing to Fair Price Shops for giving their biometric fingerprint. The Fair Price Shops are witnessing long queues of Ration Card holders and the one at Mahadevapura in Srirampura Gram Panchayat saw a long queue of people lining up before it right from early morning on Saturday. This Fair Price Shop had put up a notice board mentioning that e-KYC registration will be held from 7am to 7pm.

With the beneficiaries rushing to Fair Price Shops, there are complaints that some Fair Price Shops are demanding money from card holders to get the biometric registration done.

However, most of the Fair Price Shops are allowing card holders to register for e-KYC on dates other than the day which they are supposed to buy ration.

