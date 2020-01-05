Attempt to burgle priest’s house foiled by youths

January 5, 2020

The priest had given shelter to the accused in his house

Mysuru: A man in the guise of a Brahmin, who was given shelter in the house of a priest, was caught by two youths, when the man was trying to break open the lock of the priest’s house on Ramanuja Road in city yesterday morning. The man was beaten black and blue by the public who later handed him over to the Police.

The accused is 35-year-old Praveen, a native of Bhadravati.

Praveen, who met Vyasatheerthacharya, Chief Priest of Sri Raghavendraswamy Temple, about three months ago had told the priest that he was a Brahmin and was interested to render his service to the God.

He (Praveen) had also told the priest that he knew a few people and would get Rs.10 lakh as donation from them for the development of the temple.

Praveen, who told that he knew nothing apart from serving God, requested priest Vyasatheerthacharya to allow him to stay in his (Priest) house and serve God along with him.

Priest Vyasatheerthacharya, who believed him allowed him to stay in his house.

During his (Praveen) stay in the Priest’s house, Praveen had given the priest Rs.2,000, Rs.4,000 and Rs.5,000 for the development of the temple, which made the priest believe that Praveen was really interested in the development of the temple.

About 15 days back, Rs.40,000 had gone missing from the priest’s house and the family members at the priest’s house searched for the money but in vain. The priest and his family members thought that they had misplaced the money and did not suspect Praveen behind the disappearance of cash from the house.

On Jan. 3, Praveen, who reportedly called from a different number to the Priest’s cell phone and spoke to the priest in a different voice telling him (priest) that it was Kengeri Police who was speaking.

He then told the priest that the miscreants who had robbed cash from his house were nabbed and asked the priest to come to the Police Station the next day (Jan.4) morning along with his family members and give their statement. Praveen also told the priest to lock the house before coming to the Police Station.

Believing the phone call, Priest Vyasatheerthacharya left Mysuru to Kengeri Police Station along with his wife and son at about 8 am yesterday and Praveen, who confirmed that the priest had left the city with his family, came to the priest’s house at about 10.30 am along with an iron rod and was trying to break open the lock of the house.

Two youths — Nishanth and Madhusudhan — who saw Praveen trying to break open the lock of the priest’s house, caught hold of him and raised an alarm which attracted the public.

The public, who surrounded Praveen, beat him black and blue besides summoning the Police to the spot and handing over Praveen to them.

During interrogation, the Police came to know that Praveen used to move around by disguising himself as a Brahmin and cheat innocent people. Priest Vyasatheerthacharya, who later came to the Police Station, lodged a complaint against Praveen following which K.R. Inspector Srinivas registered a case and formally arrested the accused.

