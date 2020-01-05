District Minister instructs officials to shift all offices to the new District Offices Complex

January 5, 2020

Mysuru: District Minister V. Somanna yesterday instructed the officials to shift all offices to the new District Offices Complex at Siddarthanagar soon. Addressing a meeting in this regard at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office yesterday, Somanna instructed the officials to make all arrangements to shift the offices to the new Complex at the earliest.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abhiram G. Sankar told Minister Somanna that a few works were yet to be completed in the new District Offices Complex.

The DC said that many Departments including the Revenue Department has e-office facility which requires LAN Network, which has to be set up in the new Complex.

Officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) brought to the notice about the pending amount for the construction of the new Complex to the Minister.

MLA L. Nagendra, City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna, Superintendent of Police (SP) C.B. Ryshyanth, Zilla Panchayat CEO K. Jyothi, Additional DC B.R. Poornima, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner P.S. Kantharaju, Town Planning Member B.N. Girish and officials of various Departments were present.

New District Offices Complex empty since a year

In a bid to avoid the public from running about from one office to another at different places and to make all district offices function under one roof, the new Complex was constructed at a cost of Rs. 60 crore at Siddarthanagar, which was inaugurated in March 2018 when Siddharamaiah was the Chief Minister.

Though the DC had come forward to get all the offices shifted to the new Complex before June 2019, a few pending works had hampered the shifting process.

Despite few pending works, a few Departments including the Food and Civil Supplies Department and Land Survey Department were shifted to the new complex a few months back.

But still, the new Complex wears a deserted look with overgrown weeds and bushes in the complex premises.

As a few works and technical connectivity to the new Complex are still pending, it is doubtful that all offices would be shifted to the new Complex at Siddarthanagar soon.

