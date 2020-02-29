Travel in sleeper Volvo to Belagavi and Secunderabad
February 29, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Considering the sizable population from North Karnataka and Hyderabad region travelling to and fro Mysuru for business, family and other reasons, the KSRTC Rural Division, for the first time, has launched four Sleeper Volvo buses to Belagavi and Secunderabad. 

The luxurious buses under ‘Ambari Dream Class’ were flagged off by Mysuru District Minister V. Somanna last evening at Sub-Urban Bus Stand. The buses will cover Bengaluru Kempegowda International Airport and Hyderabad.  

The buses will leave Mysuru through the roads laid by Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) and reach Hebbal in Bengaluru and Yelahanka to reach the Bengaluru Airport. From there, the buses will leave to Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Direct passengers to Hyderabad will save one hour by taking the bus, said officials. 

The buses will start from Mysuru at 7.15 pm and the corresponding bus will leave Secunderabad at 6.30 pm daily. For the passengers travelling to Belagavi too, the ‘Ambari Dream Class’ buses have been introduced. The Belagavi bus will leave Mysuru at 7.30 pm daily and the corresponding bus will leave Belagavi at 9 pm.  The bus will leave Mysuru to reach K.R. Pet, Channarayapatna, Arasikere, Shivamogga and Hubballi to reach Belagavi. The fare from Mysuru to Belagavi is Rs. 800 per person and to Secunderabad, it is Rs. 1,800 per seat. Forty passengers can sit in AC sleeper while in Non-AC Sleeper, 30 passengers can travel. 

MLAs G.T. Devegowda, L. Nagendra, MP Pratap Simha, KSRTC Rural Divisional Controller Ashok Kumar and others were present. 

