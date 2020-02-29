It will rain funds on Mysuru

February 29, 2020

District Minister promises Rs. 100 crore grant, Rs. 25 crore each for eight Taluks, Rs. 15 crore for Kukkarahalli Lake

Mysore/Mysuru: It might be raining funds on Mysuru if the words of District Minister V. Somanna comes true and if his boss, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, agrees. Chairing the District Planning Committee meeting at Zilla Panchayat Hall yesterday, Somanna said that he will prevail upon the CM to release Rs. 100 crore grants exclusively to Mysuru.

“Rs. 100 crore will surely be released and for immediate purposes Rs. 50 crore will be released and the CM has consented for this. I have asked Rs. 25 crore each for eight Taluks and Rs. 10 to Rs. 15 crore to help improve the polluted condition of Kukkarahalli Lake and Rs. 5 crore will be released soon. The CM has directed his officials to release funds,” Somanna said.

As Somanna was dishing out figures, Zilla Panchayat Members Beerihundi Basavanna and Ravishankar said that the promises that were made to people during elections had not been fulfilled due to paucity of funds. “Zilla Panchayat is being given a meagre grant of Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 15 lakh. Please convince the Chief Minister to get more grants to Mysuru so that development works can be taken up in a speedy manner,” they said.

Funds have not been released under Employment Guarantee Scheme and the workers have not been paid for the work undertaken months ago, alleged Zilla Panchayat members.

Members complained that money has not been released to the poor people who have applied for houses nor houses have been granted. Responding to the member, Minister Somanna said that many people who already have sites and houses have applied for new houses. “We will have to weed out such bogus applicants and locally, the Zilla Panchayat Members must take over the responsibility of identifying the real beneficiaries of Government schemes,” he said and added that funds for eligible beneficiaries will be released soon.

MLAs G.T. Devegowda and L. Nagendra, MP Pratap Simha, ZP President Parimala Shyam, Vice-President Gowramma, DC Abhiram G. Sankar, City Corporation Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde and others were present.

