Two Bangladeshi men arrested for illegal stay

February 29, 2020

Nanjangud: In a crackdown on illegal immigrants, the Nanjangud Police arrested two Bangladeshi illegal immigrants from Immavu village in the taluk late last night.

The arrested have been identified as Mohammad Abdullah, 27  and Mohammad Habibullah, 25.

Acting on a tip off, the Police picked up the two from Immavu village where they were staying for the past one year and during interrogation, the two reportedly confessed to have entered the country from Bangladesh illegally.

The two are said to be working at a factory in Tandya Industrial Estate in the taluk for the past one year, according to Police sources.

The operation was carried out by Nanjangud CPI Rajasekhar, PSI Satish and staff, under                                             the guidance of SP C.B. Ryshyanth and DySP Prabhakar Rao Shinde.

The Nanjangud Rural Police have registered a case in this regard.

