Festivals of India: Week-long Cultural Outreach Programme concludes with Grand Violin Duet

November 11, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘Festivals of India,’ a seven-day Cultural Outreach Programme organised jointly by Infosys Foundation, Bengaluru and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB), Bengaluru-Mysuru, came to a close at Kalamandira on Hunsur Road here yesterday.

The last day of the event on Thursday saw a Grand Violin Duet by ‘Mysore Brothers’ Vidwans Mysore Nagaraj and Dr. Mysore Manjunath, supported by Tumkur B. Ravishankar on mridanga, Giridhar Udupa on ghata, Roopak Kallurkar on tabla and Ananya on veena.

Speaking at the valedictory, Star of Mysore Founder-Editor K.B. Ganapathy (KBG), who is also the Chairman of BVB, Mysuru Kendra, said that the week-long event featured many cultural shows, presentations and performances of different hues.

Noting that India was ruled for over 1,000 years by outsiders, KBG said that taking note of the eclipse of Santana Dharma, Hindu culture and practices as a result, Dr. K.M. Munshi, one of the prominent freedom fighters, established Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan for conservation and sustenance of our rich culture, heritage, traditions and practices.

Pointing out that BVB has published many books on Vedas and Upanishads, he said that BVB has played a key role in sustaining Sanatana Dharma.

Maintaining that India has one of the richest cultures and traditions, he said that Indian Music has a global presence, by transcending the borders and religions.

The cultural fest could not be held for the past two years due to COVID pandemic. However, he was happy that the festival was a big success. He sought the co-operation and support of art-lovers and members of the public for the cultural activities of BVB.

‘Violin Brothers’ Vid. Mysore Nagaraj and Dr. Mysore Manjunath presenting a concert at Kalamandira yesterday accompanied by Tumkur B. Ravishankar on mridanga, Giridhar Udupa on ghata, Roopak Kallurkar on tabla and Ananya on veena.

The week-long event featured a Puppet Show by Sri Ganesha Yakshagana Gombeyata Mandali on the inaugural day on Nov.4; ‘Sambhrama,’ classical dance recitals by Drishti Arts Ensemble, Bengaluru on Nov.5; Special talk on ‘Festivals of India’ by Scholar Shatavadhani Dr. R. Ganesh on Nov. 6; ‘Laya Milana’, an Instrumental Music Ensemble from renowned percussionists on Nov.7; ‘Festivals of Tripura’, featuring Tribal dances from artistes of Agartala on Nov. 8; ‘Janapada Mela’, a presentation by Folk artistes of Karnataka under the direction of Pandit Praveen D. Rao on Nov. 9 and a Grand Violin Duet by Mysore Brothers on the concluding day on Nov. 10.

The event also featured a three-day Artists Camp (Nov. 8 to 10), which saw a display of more than 10 top painting works on Dasara Procession, Karaga festival of Bengaluru, Kashi shrine, Yakshagana etc.

A book expo, organised in the evenings of all days as part of the festival, saw good public response. Story books, novels and other books published in Kannada, Hindi and English, were on display and sale at discounted prices. Books on Dr. K.M. Munshi were in great demand at the expo.

Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa, Kannada and Culture Assistant Director Dr. M.D. Sudarshan and BVB Bengaluru Joint Director K. Nagalakshmi Rao, who extended co-operation and support for the event, were felicitated on the occasion. Also, those who participated in the three-day artists camp were presented mementoes.

BVB, Mysuru Hon. Secretary P.S. Ganapathy, Treasurer Prof. A.T. Bhashyam, Vice-Chairman Prof. C. Naganna, Administrator Sudhindra Raj, Committee Member Dr. Tulasi Ramachandra and others were present.