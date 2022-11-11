Bengaluru represents Start-Up spirit: PM

November 11, 2022

‘Vande Bharat not just a new train, it is also representative of a New India’

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a five-hour visit to Bengaluru this morning said that Bengaluru represents India’s Start-Up spirit.

Addressing the gathering at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) after unveiling a slew of projects and paying tributes to revered saints of the land, Modi said that Bengaluru has played a great role in building the Indian Start-Up ecosystem.

“I am fortunate to have arrived in Bengaluru on a very special day. It’s a day on which falls the birth anniversary of two great sons of the nation — Sant Kanaka Das and Maharishi Valmiki. I pay my tributes to both of them. We are further strengthening both the development and heritage of Bengaluru, Karnataka,” he said.

“Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station, Cantonment and other Bengaluru Railway Stations are set to be renovated. The Terminal 2 at KIA Terminal 2 is more modern than what it is seen in photos,” he said.

“Across the world, India is known for its Start-Ups. Karnataka is also getting benefitted from the investment happening in the country. Over 400 IT firms in Bengaluru are striving to make Bengaluru of Kempegowda’s dream,” he said.

Karnataka is at the forefront of electric vehicle manufacturing and the State is progressing with the strength of a double-engine Government. “Connectivity will play a crucial role in India’s development. Creating air connectivity and new airports is the need of the hour and to achieve growth we need to develop physical and social infrastructure,” the PM noted.

“Our Government is also building new airports. Before 2014, there were around 70 airports in the country. Now their number has increased to more than 140. Growing, these airports are increasing the business potential of our cities. They are also creating new opportunities for the youths,” said the PM in his address.

“I also had the opportunity to unveil the 108 feet statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda and perform his Jalabhishek. This gigantic statue of Prabhu Kempegowda will inspire us to work relentlessly for the Bengaluru of the future, the India of the future,” he said.

“The Vande Bharat Express is a symbol of the fact that India has now left the days of stagnation behind. India now wants to run fast and is doing everything possible for it. This indigenously produced train offers us a glimpse of what 21st century trains will look like in India and we are working with a goal to change the face of Indian Railway in the next 8 to 10 years,” Modi said.

Karnataka has managed to secure investment not only in the IT field but managed to generate interests in areas from defence to biotechnology. In the last three years, when the world was affected by COVID, Karnataka managed to attract Rs. 4 lakh crore of investment, he added.